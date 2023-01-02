28 unique one-off venues that have been used for Super League fixtures since 1996

IN the past 26 years, Super League clubs and the governing bodies have tried to take fixtures into new territory in a bid to expand the game.
The likes of Liverpool, Leicester, Cardiff and even Barcelona have hosted games in the summer era, but there have been a total of 28 unique venues in that time.
Here are all 28 venues including the crowd number as well as the year in which they were hosts (excluding the Magic Weekend).
Super League I
Bramall Lane, Sheffield – 3 games with attendances of 5,265, 4,000 and 5,103
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff – 2 games with attendances of 6,708 and 4,431
Super League II
Anfield, Liverpool – 1 game with attendance of 12,329
Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne – 1 game with attendance of 7,743
Super League III
Anfield, Liverpool – 1 game with attendance of 10,058
Sixfields, Northampton – 1 game with attendance of 3,087
Tynecastle, Edinburgh – 1 game with attendance of 6,863
Vetch Field, Swansea – 1 game with attendance of 8,572
Super League IV
Oakwell, Barnsley – 1 game with attendance of 4,556
Saltergate, Chesterfield – 1 game with attendance of 4,801
Tynecastle, Edinburgh – 1 game with attendance of 4,978
Welfored Road, Leicester – 1 game with attendance of 8,233
Super League V
None
Super League VI
Welford Road, Leicester – 1 game with attendance of 5,259
Super League VII
Stade d’Albert Domec, Carcassonne – 1 game with attendance of 3,000
Super League VIII
Talbot Athletic Ground, Port Talbot – 1 game with attendance of 3,128
Super League IX
Welford Road, Leicester – 1 game with attendance of 3,589
Super League X
None
Super League XI
Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne – 2 games with attendances of 4,479 and 5,070
Stade d’Albert Domec, Carcassonne – 1 game with attendance of 6,109
Stade Saint-Michel, Canet-en-Roussillon – 1 game with attendance of 4,551
Super League XII, Super League XIII
None
Super League XIV
Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona – 1 game with attendance of 18,150
Stade de la Mediterranee, Beziers – 1 game with attendance of 9,800
Rodney Parade, Newport – 1 game with attendance of 5,597
Super League XV
The Gnoll, Neath Port Talbot – 1 game with attendance of 1,495
Super League XVI
Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Montpellier – 1 game with attendance of 9,372
Super League XVII
Priestfield, Gillingham, Kent – 1 game with attendance of 3,930
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 1 game with attendance of 13,858
Brisbane Road, Leyton, London – 1 game with attendance of 2,844
Super League XVIII
Priestfield, Gillingham, Kent – 1 game with attendance of 3,041
Molesey Road, Hersham, Surrey – 1 game with attendance of 1,136
Adams Park, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire – 1 game with attendance of 1,441
Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse – 1 game with attendance of 12,000
Super League XIX
None
Super League XX
The Den, Bermondsey, London – 1 game in Super 8s with attendance of 8,101
Super League XXI and XXII
None
Super League XXIII
Elland Road, Leeds – 2 games with attendances of 16,149 and 23,246
Wollongong Showground, New South Wales, Australia – 1 game with attendance of 12,416
Super League XXIV
Camp Nou, Barcelona – 1 game with attendance of 31,555 (Super League record)
Super League XXV, XXVI and XXVII
None