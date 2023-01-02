28 unique one-off venues that have been used for Super League fixtures since 1996

IN the past 26 years, Super League clubs and the governing bodies have tried to take fixtures into new territory in a bid to expand the game.

The likes of Liverpool, Leicester, Cardiff and even Barcelona have hosted games in the summer era, but there have been a total of 28 unique venues in that time.

Here are all 28 venues including the crowd number as well as the year in which they were hosts (excluding the Magic Weekend).

Super League I

Bramall Lane, Sheffield – 3 games with attendances of 5,265, 4,000 and 5,103

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff – 2 games with attendances of 6,708 and 4,431

Super League II

Anfield, Liverpool – 1 game with attendance of 12,329

Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne – 1 game with attendance of 7,743

Super League III

Anfield, Liverpool – 1 game with attendance of 10,058

Sixfields, Northampton – 1 game with attendance of 3,087

Tynecastle, Edinburgh – 1 game with attendance of 6,863

Vetch Field, Swansea – 1 game with attendance of 8,572

Super League IV

Oakwell, Barnsley – 1 game with attendance of 4,556

Saltergate, Chesterfield – 1 game with attendance of 4,801

Tynecastle, Edinburgh – 1 game with attendance of 4,978

Welfored Road, Leicester – 1 game with attendance of 8,233

Super League V

None

Super League VI

Welford Road, Leicester – 1 game with attendance of 5,259

Super League VII

Stade d’Albert Domec, Carcassonne – 1 game with attendance of 3,000

Super League VIII

Talbot Athletic Ground, Port Talbot – 1 game with attendance of 3,128

Super League IX

Welford Road, Leicester – 1 game with attendance of 3,589

Super League X

None

Super League XI

Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne – 2 games with attendances of 4,479 and 5,070

Stade d’Albert Domec, Carcassonne – 1 game with attendance of 6,109

Stade Saint-Michel, Canet-en-Roussillon – 1 game with attendance of 4,551

Super League XII, Super League XIII

None

Super League XIV

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona – 1 game with attendance of 18,150

Stade de la Mediterranee, Beziers – 1 game with attendance of 9,800

Rodney Parade, Newport – 1 game with attendance of 5,597

Super League XV

The Gnoll, Neath Port Talbot – 1 game with attendance of 1,495

Super League XVI

Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Montpellier – 1 game with attendance of 9,372

Super League XVII

Priestfield, Gillingham, Kent – 1 game with attendance of 3,930

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier – 1 game with attendance of 13,858

Brisbane Road, Leyton, London – 1 game with attendance of 2,844

Super League XVIII

Priestfield, Gillingham, Kent – 1 game with attendance of 3,041

Molesey Road, Hersham, Surrey – 1 game with attendance of 1,136

Adams Park, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire – 1 game with attendance of 1,441

Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse – 1 game with attendance of 12,000

Super League XIX

None

Super League XX

The Den, Bermondsey, London – 1 game in Super 8s with attendance of 8,101

Super League XXI and XXII

None

Super League XXIII

Elland Road, Leeds – 2 games with attendances of 16,149 and 23,246

Wollongong Showground, New South Wales, Australia – 1 game with attendance of 12,416

Super League XXIV

Camp Nou, Barcelona – 1 game with attendance of 31,555 (Super League record)

Super League XXV, XXVI and XXVII

None