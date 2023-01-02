The Championship dark horse to win promotion to Super League in 2023

THE 2023 Super League, Championship and League One seasons will soon be upon us as fans and pundits give out their predictions.

For those Championship sides, it will be a chance to make it to the promised land of Super League whilst those in the top flight will be wanting to stave off potential relegation to the second tier.

Amongst those sides in the second tier hoping to make it to Super League will be the likes of Featherstone Rovers, Toulouse Olympique, Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls to name just a few.

But, there is one name that is seemingly missing off many peoples’ predictions for the 2023 Championship season and that is the Keighley Cougars.

Only just promoted from League One after a season in which they won all of their games, the West Yorkshire side are poised to shock a number of sides in 2023.

Rhys Lovegrove has been quietly going about his business as Keighley boss since taking over and the feel-good factor is flowing throughout Cougar Park right from the top to the fans in the terraces.

Moving forward into 2023 and the Cougars have done some stellar transfer business, bringing in the likes of former Super League stars Ben Crooks, Luke Gale, Mark Ioane, Ellis Robson as well as highly-rated Bradford hooker Thomas Doyle.

With all eyes focusing firmly on Featherstone and Toulouse, Keighley will fly under the radar and, of course, anything can happen then in the play-offs.

The Cougars could definitely edge their way into the Championship play-offs come the end of the season and with the big-game experience in their ranks, you wouldn’t back against them enjoying a brilliant 2023.