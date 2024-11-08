“A few potential signings” in the pipeline for Super League club hints new Huddersfield Giants recruit Tom Burgess

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS new signing Tom Burgess has hinted that there may well be “a few potential signings” to come through the doors at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Giants have already confirmed George King, Tom Burgess, Liam Sutcliffe and Zac Woolford, but the West Yorkshire club has also been linked to the likes of former player Ricky Leutele.

Upon arriving at Huddersfield following his big-name move from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Burgess has revealed talks with new Giants boss Luke Robinson about training as well as more potential names making their way to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I’ve just been messaging him, talking about a few things, about training and maybe a few potential signings and basically just checking in,” Burgess told Huddersfield’s YouTube channel.

“I’m going to try and catch him today and basically just talk about the pre-season ahead of us, what we’ve got in store and plenty of hard work for us to come.

“I’m looking forward to that and being away for 12 years at one club, you get used to things so it’s exciting for me to come to a new club and see a new way of doing things and putting my spin on it as well.”

Burgess has penned a three-year deal with Huddersfield after over a decade and more than 200 appearances with the Rabbitohs in the NRL.

