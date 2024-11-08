Son of Leeds Rhinos legend signs for top flight club

THE son of Leeds Rhinos legend, Marcus Bai, Cooper Bai, has signed for NRL club Gold Coast Titans.

Cooper Bai has signed a train-and-trial contract which could mean a potential debut could be on the way during the 2025 NRL season.

Unlike his father who was a winger, Cooper is a loose forward and was named in the U19s QLD Maroons team after a superb season for the Burleigh Bears in the Mal Meninga Cup.

“I’m just keen for the challenge of going into my first NRL pre-season,” Bai said.

“Training with the top-30 squad and learning off the NRL boys is something I’m really excited about and I can’t wait to get to work. My goal (this pre-season) is to better myself and my game.

“I really want to get a feel of it, get my fitness and strength up to NRL standard and really progress from the Future Titans program to the NRL level.

“I really want to say thank you to all of the Future Titans staff who have helped me since under 14s and my family for guiding me along the way to allow me to get to this point to take up this opportunity.”

Marcus Bai scored 45 tries in 63 appearances for Leeds during a two-year period, with spells at Bradford Bulls and Hull FC in the UK too.

