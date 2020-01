The Castleford & Featherstone District League’s David Poulter Open Cup, which launched last weekend with the clash between Methley Warriors and Allerton Bywater, continues on Saturday (1 February) with three more first round ties.

Fixtures are: Cutsyke Raiders v Fryston Warriors; Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane; Kippax v Sherburn Bears.

Winners will join Methley, who beat Allerton Bywater 36-0, in the second round. The losers will join Allerton in the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup.