Honours beckon in Wheelchair Rugby League

AWARDS will be up for grabs in seven domestic categories when the Wheelchair Rugby League stages its first Presentation Night at the end of the month.

The event, at Emerald Headingley on Friday 31 January, will also involve the first Wheelchair Golden Boot award, for which there are eight contenders, nominated by the newly-formed International Rugby League Wheelchair Steering Group, comprising Jack Brown, Nathan Collins and James Simpson (all England), Gilles Clausells and Kevin Pastor (France), Cory Cannane (Australia), Jay Anderson (Scotland) and Stuart Williams (Wales).

Nigel Wood, the IRL’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of a third Golden Boot award for Rugby League.

“We are keen to recognise the rapid progress of Wheelchair Rugby League over recent times, and the outstanding skill, athleticism and courage of those involved. It is without doubt, one of the greatest undiscovered aspects of Rugby League but that will all change as Wheelchair Rugby League continues to excite, thrill and enthral up to, and beyond the forthcoming World Cup.”

He added: “The award of the Golden Boot will attract more eyeballs to this magnificent version of Rugby League, and that can only be welcomed.”

Domestic awards will include the Chair’s Award, a special award from Martin Coyd OBE, Chair of Wheelchair Rugby League. The other awards, and nominations, are:

Player of the Year: Jack Brown (Halifax), Lewis King (Argonauts), James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos).

Young Player of the Year: Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Robert Hawkins (Halifax).

Club of the Year: Argonauts, Leeds Rhinos, North Wales Crusaders.

Team of the Year: Argonauts, Halifax, Leeds Rhinos.

Coach of the Year: Wayne Boardman (Halifax), Steve Jones (North Wales Crusaders), Fred Nye (Argonauts).

Match official of the Year: Nominations not announced.