Action resumes in Pennine League

Amateur Rugby League resumes tomorrow, after the festive break, with a full raft of fixtures in the Pennine League.

Fixtures

Saturday 4 January 2020

DIVISION ONE: Drighlington v Almondbury Spartans; Sharlston Rovers v Upton; Hanging Heaton v Illingworth.

DIVISION TWO: Fryston Warriors v Allerton Bywater; Eastmoor Dragons v Shaw Cross Sharks; South Yorkshire Eagles v Thornhill Trojans.

DIVISION THREE: Crigglestone All Blacks v Methley Warriors; Stainland Stags v Sherburn Bears; West Leeds Eagles v Kinsley Raiders.

DIVISION THREE ALLIANCE: Hollinwood v South Yorkshire Eagles A; Worth Village v Beeston Broncos; Almondbury Spartans A v Woodhouse Warriors.