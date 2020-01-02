Leeds sign Rhys Evans from Bradford

Leeds Rhinos have completed the signing of centre Rhys Evans on a season-long loan from Bradford Bulls.

Evans, who started his career at Warrington, joins the Rhinos to link up with Richard Agar, the Leeds head coach who worked with the Welsh international during his time with the Wolves.

The Rhinos reached an agreement with the Bulls that will see Bradford receive a small five-figure fee, while a number of Leeds’ younger players will join the Championship club on loan as part of the deal.

Evans spent eight seasons at Warrington, making over 100 appearances, before making the move to Leigh in 2018.

Injuries have hampered the 27-year-old’s career, with Evans managing an average of 17 games per season over the past five seasons. But he will get another opportunity in Super League with Leeds, where he will provide cover to their backline.

Agar had revealed he was keen to sign two players, a utility back and a forward, to complete his squad for 2020. However, TotalRL understands the Rhinos could yet still add another outside back to their squad if the right player was available, with Evans taking up just a small salary value.

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We are pleased to have brought a player of Rhys’ undoubted experience to the Rhinos to bolster our squad. He can cover a number of positions in the outside backs. Last season we were able to bring James Donaldson during pre-season to increase our quality in depth and we hope that Rhys will have a similar impact in 2020. He will immediately join up with the group and will join the squad for the pre-season camp in Spain next week.”

John Kear added: “Rhys had a release clause in his contract so he was entitled to move to a Super League club. By agreeing the loan proposition with Leeds he now has an opportunity to establish himself. As part of the agreement the Bulls will also get a couple of Leeds players, which will be announced later in the month.

“Rhys is a smashing lad, with a strong Super League pedigree. On a personal level I am pleased for him that he has this opportunity and the overall arrangement represents sound business for our club.”