Adam Clune aiming for Grand Final success with Huddersfield Giants as he names the two Super League benchmarks

ADAM CLUNE knows that it will not be easier, but he is setting his sights on Grand Final success with his new club Huddersfield Giants.

The former Newcastle Knights halfback has signed a three-year deal with the Giants after spending two seasons with the NRL side, helping the Knights to a brilliant end-of-season run in 2023.

Having linked up with his new club earlier in December, Clune is excited by the squad that surrounds him and believes it can challenge for honours.

“You don’t get to watch too much back home due to the time difference but we have got a strong squad here,” Clune told TotalRL.

“I want to be part of a successful team and we have got the names to do it. Obviously we have to gel together but I have belief in the squad that we can have a lot of success here.

“That’s why I play footy – to win premierships. I know that’s reaching for the stars and it can’t happen straightaway but the staff and players can make that happen.”

Clune believes that Wigan Warriors and St Helens are the current benchmark after winning the last six Grand Finals between them.

“I feel that every team, if you’re not winning you’re not aiming high enough, that’s the one goal I would love to tick off before I end my career. I want to walk away from first-grade rugby league with a premiership, that would be the best feeling.

“You train all year with the same group of people and that’s what everyone strives for. I know it’s not just handed to you on a plate, there are some great teams over here and I know teams like Wigan and St Helens have dominated for a while but I want to be a part of that.”

In terms of what lies beyond ‘footy’ for Clune, the halfback is unsure just yet as he comes into the prime of his career.

“Away from footy is really important for me, I’ve done studies back in Australia and worked part-time with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) back in Australia.

“The next five years, for me personally, will be the best five years as a halfback so I don’t want to look too far ahead.

“I think I’ve always been told to have things going on outside of footy that are important to me but I don’t know where I will end up.

“It’s something that I will always consider as I’m always looking to level up outside of footy so I can give myself the best chance to land where I want to land post-career.”

