Castleford Tigers’ new signing Nixon Putt set to enter UK after being granted visa

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ new signing Nixon Putt is set to enter the UK after being granted a visa.

There had initially been a delay to the Papua New Guinean forward getting his visa, with Putt originally pencilled in for an early December start date.

However, with the 27-year-old needing to go to Brisbane to sort out an issue, that was delayed a few weeks.

TotalRL can reveal, though, that Putt will fly into the UK on Saturday morning and link up with his new club immediately.

That means that Craig Lingard’s squad will be up to capacity with all the new signings counted for at the Jungle.

It’s been an off-season of change for Castleford following a dismal 2023 Super League season in which they finished second bottom.

The Tigers only narrowly avoided relegation after bitter rivals Wakefield Trinity faced the drop instead with just four wins from 27 games.

Lee Radford, Andy Last and Danny Ward all tried their hand at the head coaching role in 2023 with the latter doing just enough to secure survival for Super League 2024.

Ward has since moved on to pastures new at Hull KR, having been appointed as assistant coach to Willie Peters.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.