Adam Swift close to Huddersfield Giants return after ‘soul-destroying’ injury

ADAM SWIFT is bidding to feature in Huddersfield’s pre-season games as he completes his recovery from a “soul-destroying” injury.

The winger joined the club a year ago and began his Giants career with 17 tries in 13 matches, only to be sidelined from May.

Swift initially suffered the groin injury in a match against Salford, returned prematurely for a Challenge Cup semi-final at Warrington, then suffered a setback in the rehab that followed.

“It was a tricky injury involving a structure near your pelvis and adductor. That had come away from the bone so it needed operating on,” explained Swift.

“At first we thought two injections might do it but I failed rehab so to speak, so we had to go down the operation route.

“Six weeks into an eight-week rehab, thinking I’ll be playing in the next couple of weeks, to have a scan and find out that it’s nowhere near healed and it’s actually got worse is a bit soul-destroying.

“To then realise I needed an op, have 16 weeks off and miss the rest of the season hit quite hard. But it’s part of the game and I’m used to it now.”

Swift has been completing his recovery during pre-season and is optimistic about returning to action in the coming weeks, with games lined up against Bradford (January 18) and Featherstone (February 2) before the season begins.

“In the off-season while everyone was off on their jollies I was in every other day for rehab down here to try and get fit for the pre-season,” added the 31-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to lifting some silverware with the club this year. We’ve a great set of lads.

“I’ll look back on the tough times I’ve had this past year and it will all be worth it in the end.”