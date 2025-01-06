Catalans Dragons ready to make changes

CATALANS DRAGONS will raise a few eyebrows when their squad numbers are announced later this week with a major reshuffle of starting jerseys for Super League 2025.

The departure of Michael McIlorum leaves a big hole at number nine but coach Steve McNamara is promising further changes as he plots a new challenge for a third Grand Final appearance.

He told League Express, “Our squad numbers should hopefully be released this week which will give some indication of our prospective line-up although as all coaches know that is subject to change at any moment.”

With new arrivals Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Nick Cotric, Tommy Makinson and Oliver Partington in the frame it was always going to be a major overhaul but McNamara says he is confident with the selections he has made.

He added, “I’ve made up my mind on our spine for 2025 but we’ve got options and that is so important. The squad numbers will reflect a change for quite a few players. We’ve changed a lot of numbers around this year.

“But it’s a strong squad and if we stay fit and healthy and as motivated as we are then we’re going to have some good decisions to make in terms of selection.

“We’ve got an increasing number of young French players who are snapping at the heels, we saw glimpses last year but we’ll see a lot more this time. Every squad needs that influx, it ripples right to the top.”

Les Dracs headed for the hills at the weekend courtesy of club owner Bernard Guasch at his mountain lodge and McNamara reported a very happy squad.

He added, “We had a team day up in the mountains thanks to our President and these are always very enjoyable experiences. It’s quite clear that we are already a well-connected and good-natured group of players and coaching staff.

“The players all bounced back from Christmas in good shape, which is the case with the modern player today because there is so much competition within the squad.

“We’ve already had three full sessions since the break and now the season starts to become a reality.

“It’s less than six weeks away and it brings everyone’s focus to attention and we start to work on the detailing and precision and while you’ve already drilled it earlier in pre-season, now is the time to really tighten down on the finer points.

“We still work on the physical stuff of course but it’s rugby first right now followed by conditioning.

“We’ll have our annual chat with the officials next week, the referees have booked to come over to see us, it’s always a rewarding experience and we all look forward to their input.

“The Captain’s Challenge is coming in this year too so it will be good to talk about that among other things, I like it, I think it’s a positive step forward – you get an opportunity if a mistake has been made to try and rectify it and if you get it wrong you lose your chance and I’m all for that.”