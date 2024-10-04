Addressing Castleford Tigers veteran Jacob Miller’s link to Super League rivals

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in talks to release Jacob Miller from the final year of his contract at the Super League club – that much is true.

That was revealed by League Express earlier this week. However, a report a few days later in Love Rugby League suggested that Huddersfield Giants were set to make a play for Miller to partner Adam Clune in the halves following the exit of Olly Russell and the positional switch of Tui Lolohea from halfback to fullback.

That being said, League Express understands that such a speculated move is inaccurate and Miller is most likely to return home to Australia following over a decade in the UK after enjoying spells with Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and most recently Castleford.

At times during the 2024 Super League season, the veteran halfback played with niggling injuries such was his commitment to the Tigers’ cause.

But, it’s that toll on his body that could see Miller instead opt for a part-time switch and follow in the footsteps of Castleford captain Paul McShane.

