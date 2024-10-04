Three potential Super League landing spots for Melbourne Storm prop

MELBOURNE STORM prop Tepai Moeroa will be heading to Super League in 2025, according to TBR Rugby League.

After joining Melbourne in 2021 following a brief stint in rugby union, Moeroa has gone on to make ten appearances for the Storm in 2024 as the Victoria club lifted the minor Premiership.

But, with Moeroa explaining that he will be moving to the northern hemisphere. Which three clubs could he potentially join?

Leeds Rhinos

It’s obvious that the Leeds Rhinos need firepower up front with the lack of forward might hampering the West Yorkshire side in 2024. Bringing barnstorming prop Tepai Moeroa would go somewhat to alleviating that problem especially given his burgeoning reputation in the NRL. The Rhinos have lost the likes of Mickael Goudemand and Kieran Hudson up front at the end of 2024, with David Fusitu’a and Rhyse Martin departing enabling the Rhinos to look to overseas signings to bolster their ranks under Brad Arthur in 2025.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons have lost Manu Ma’u, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jarrod Wallace and Matt Ikuvalu, giving the French club a number of quota spots to work with in 2025. Tepai Moeroa would be a welcome addition to a pack that somehow got rolled too many times this season. At 29 years of age, Moeroa would bring the experience to a Catalans side that was so desperately lacking in 2024, and the prop can play. Steve McNamara needs to find some inspiration from somewhere following a disappointing campaign with Moeroa a possible exciting addition.

Leigh Leopards

Another Super League club that will be facing upheaval at the end of the 2024 play-offs is Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam will be losing the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell for 2025 so it’s fair to say that the Leopards need new recruits up front. Owner Derek Beaumont confirmed last week that Leigh had signed another three players from the NRL for next season so Moeroa would make sense.

