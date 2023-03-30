Adrian Lam admits Leigh Leopards star wants future NRL move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been causing waves on and off the field in Super League 2023 so far.

Not only is the Lancashire club currently way clear of the relegation spot, the Leopards have ambitions for the play-offs and beyond.

One man that has been instrumental in the rise of the Leopards has been halfback Lachlan Lam.

The Papua New Guinea international joined Leigh from the Sydney Roosters midway through the 2022 Championship season in a bid to help guide his father to promotion.

It’s fair to say that Lachlan did just that and more, with the 25-year-old excelling in Super League so far in 2023 as well, looking at home in the top flight.

That being said, Sky Sports caught up with father Adrian before kick-off, who admitted Lachlan’s importance to this Leopards side but also acknowledged that the youngster’s dream is to go back to the NRL.

“I would love to say that he will be here for as long as I will,” Lam said on Sky Sports.

“I know he want to play in the NRL, if that means going back sooner rather than later then so be it.

“The role now is getting him to where he needs to be at the meantime. Our attack has gone up another level with him in there.”