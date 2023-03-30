Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives update on Jai Field following Leigh Leopards blow

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet was happy with his side’s emphatic 34-6 win over Leigh Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village.

His side were 14-6 up at half-time, before the Warriors put in a massive second-half stint to add 20 more points.

“It was closer to our best, it was a positive step with the ball and I thought the effort in defence was the difference,” Peet said on Sky Sports after the game.

“We are a decent team, we work hard and we are on a journey together. I thought for large parts tonight we were committed to one another and we were accurate with the ball. We are enjoying our work.

“It’s very fun, I like him, he’s a free spirit and we encourage him to be so. Like every player we want them to bring their best and Bevan is enjoyable to watch.

“It felt like a big game and hopefully that’s what brought the best out of our players.”

Peet, however, game a damning update on Jai Field, who left the field late on with a hamstring injury.

“I wouldn’t have thought he will play next week, I’m 99% certain he won’t be playing and we wouldn’t risk even if it wasn’t that bad.

“He will need a scan, we hope for the best for Jai but these squads are put together to cope with that.”