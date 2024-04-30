Adrian Lam confirms Leigh Leopards interest in NRL flyer with potential Super League move currently on hold

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed his interest in Newcastle Knights flyer David Armstrong.

However, Lam has revealed that any potential move is currently on hold with any transfer “not working out at the moment”.

That being said, the former Wigan Warriors boss will still be keeping tabs on Armstrong in case anything changes in that regard further down the line.

“It’s a position we have been looking at for a while. David Armstrong has been of interest to me and the group. He is someone that would fit into this environment really well and the style of play we play would suit him,” Lam said.

“We are always open to look at anyone coming off contract that will make us a better team. We are interested in him, it’s not working out at the moment but that happens.

“We need to make sure we take care of our own back yard first and if things change we will take notice of that.”

Armstrong re-joined the Knights in 2022 from Goondiwindi in the Queensland country rugby league competition and went on to score 18 tries in 23 appearances for the New South Wales Cup side over the past two seasons.

Lam also previously revealed that the Leopards had missed out on the signing of Brisbane Broncos starlet Tristan Sailor.

