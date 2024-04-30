Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin takes aim at Leeds Rhinos’ spine and Brodie Croft’s agent

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has taken aim at the Leeds Rhinos spine and the agent of Brodie Croft.

The Rhinos have been inconsistent in 2024 so far with the likes of new signings Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Lachlan Miller often struggling for form as a unit.

During the week, Croft’s agent, Chris Orr, explained why Super League has brought out the best in the halfback and that the 26-year-old has NRL options in his contract.

“Brodie went to the Super League where he has regained his running game and become one of the most lethal runners in the competition,” Orr told the Herald Sun.

“He’s won the Man of Steel and could win it again this year. He is playing his best football.

“He’s switched clubs (from Salford to Leeds) and doing a really good job for the Rhinos. His coach Rohan Smith has been rapping him to me and says he’s been a fantastic acquisition as a player and person.

“Brodie absolutely has NRL aspirations and has got NRL options in his contract every year.

“When you look at the best halfbacks in the game – and take Nathan Cleary out – they are over 30 these days. Brodie is entering the matured part of his career.”

However, Wilkin does not believe that the Rhinos unit has been cohesive, taking aim at Croft’s agent too.

“Leeds’ spine doesn’t get together and play particularly well,” Wilkin said.

“Of course Brodie Croft’s agent wants to talk his client up about a move back to the NRL because he would get commission on the move!

“Brodie Croft, I would say, has been tidy individually in games but I think the issue with Leeds is the connection between Matt Frawley, Brodie Croft, Cam Smith and Andy Ackers.

“Ultimately, the Leeds attack has been blunt this year. They haven’t scored enough points and have been leaky defensively.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast