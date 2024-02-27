Adrian Lam confirms lengthy Leigh Leopards blow and explains Brad Dwyer loan situation

ADRIAN LAM has confirmed that Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape will be out for two months with a ruptured MCL.

Ipape injured his knee during Leigh’s 16-8 loss to Huddersfield Giants in Super League Round One with Lam confirming the news.

“Edwin has ruptured his MCL, he is walking on it now and there isn’t much pain,” Lam said.

“It’s one of those where you need to rest for a minimum of four weeks before you can train. He will be out six to eight weeks, closer to eight weeks.”

Lam has also explained the situation regarding Brad Dwyer’s two-week loan and whether that loan deal could be extended beyond the fortnight.

“We have brought Brad Dwyer in for two weeks. I felt it was a good opportunity to get Brad and ply his trade with us.

“I know what he is like as a player and person and I know he can do a great job for us. It adds a little bit of x factor.”

“You have to negotiate those sort of loans to suit both clubs, it gives them a chance to pull him back if anything happens there.

“We will probably want to extend that if he goes well but that’s not solely in our control. He is not making their first 17, so it’s a good fit for both of us.”

