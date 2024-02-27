Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC to appeal charges at Tribunal

LEIGH LEOPARDS, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC will appeal charges against their players at Tribunals tonight.

Rhinos forward Sam Lisone will appear tonight after being handed a three-game penalty notice following his yellow card in last week’s defeat at Hull KR. Lisone is appealing against a charge of Grade D Head Contact.

Leighs’ Jack Hughes (Grade B Dangerous Contact, £250 fine), Tom Amone (Grade C Head Contact, two-match ban) and Ricky Leutele (Grade B Head Contact, one-match ban) have challenged charges from Super League Round One after the Leopards didn’t have a fixture last weekend.

Meanwhile, Hull FC’s Liam Sutcliffe has challenged a charge of Grade D Contact with the Match Official in last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. He was handed a two-game penalty notice and £250 fine by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

The appeals will begin at 5pm tonight with Hughes going up first.

