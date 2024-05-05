Adrian Lam gives latest on future following Hull FC speculation as three-year deal tabled by Leigh Leopards

ADRIAN LAM has said that he is “happy” at the Leigh Leopards despite speculation linking the Papua New Guinea native to the Hull FC head coach job.

The Black and Whites are on the lookout for a new boss following the dismissal of Tony Smith over a fortnight ago and after Paul Rowley rejected an offer, FC have turned their attention to Lam.

However, Lam has not drawn into those rumours.

“I’ve got a pretty good poker face, but it brews up inside and there’s a lot of deep thinking, but I always get through it,” Lam said after the game.

“I believe in what I do and myself, and just stick to the process. But last week I was meant to be going to the (South Sydney) Rabbitohs, and this week I’m going to Hull.

“What I can tell you is that I’m contracted here and it runs out at the end of the year. I’ve got a job to do here and we need to react and start winning pretty soon.

“I’m happy here, the group is a happy group and we’re doing a reasonably good job to respond to the situation that we’ve been put in injury-wise.”

Beaumont confirmed that a three-year deal had been tabled to keep Lam at the Leigh Sports Village prior to the Leopards’ 28-28 draw with Castleford Tigers.

“Trust the process, trust in me, trust in Lammy, Chezzy (Chris Chester) & Jukesy (Neil Jukes),” Lam said.

“Lammy has had a deal put to him, it’s a three-year deal and we’d like to keep him. If somebody’s throwing crazy offers around and someone wants to take that with the uncertainty that brings, then that’s their decision.

“What I can guarantee you is that we’ll be a club spending a full salary cap with the full three marquee quotas that you’re allowed and with a top-level coach.

“That’s my commitment, and that’s really all I think anyone needs to know.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast