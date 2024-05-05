Hull KR perform u-turn on controversial off-field partnership with P&O Ferries

HULL KR have rescinded their partnership with P&O Ferries following a hefty backlash.

The East Yorkshire club was hit with negativity after signing a platinum two-year deal with the company, with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) calling out Hull KR for what they deem to be a “hugely disappointing” partnership.

The RMT has been at the forefront of the fight for workers’ rights since 1990, with General Secretary Mick Lynch earning praise throughout all corners of the UK for his unwillingness to bend in front of government pressure regarding recent train strikes over pay disputes and guard issues.

Now the club has acted, performing a u-turn on the deal, with a statement that reads: “We entered a partnership with P&O Ferries in good faith, aware of their desire to contribute to the city of Hull.

“The partnership was designed to support many local grass roots activities, as part of extensive community programmes, and complementary to a much bigger and exciting project the club is working on ahead of 2025.

“Two years after the P&O Ferries business restructure, we had underestimated the continuing depth of feeling that remains in some parts of our community.

“Since the announcement, we have engaged with supporters, stakeholders and East Hull MP Karl Turner.

“As an East Hull institution looking to stay true to its values, it’s important to us that our community know we will always try to do the right thing, and to represent them in the best way possible.

“Therefore, Hull KR having decided at this time it is inappropriate to continue with this partnership.”

