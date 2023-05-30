Adrian Lam gives update on his future at “sleeping giant” Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS have taken the 2023 Super League season by storm.

After earning promotion via the Championship Grand Final back in 2022, the Leopards have started their new season back in the top flight like a house on fire, sitting in fifth with eight wins from 13 games.

The man at the hub of this success has been head coach Adrian Lam, who took the Leigh job following his departure from the Wigan Warriors.

And for Lam, he could not be happier about his contract situation at the Leigh Sports Village.

“I signed a two-year deal, so I’ve got this year and the next year as well so I’m not going anywhere,” Lam said.

“I’m loving rugby league more than I ever have done. I think the town and supporters haven’t had much to cheer about of late.

“Things are working out for us and I know it can turn quickly but I think it’s a really good time to be a Leigh staff member, player, coach and fan around town at the moment.”

Lam also believes that the Leopards doing so well as things stand is a great underdog story.

“We’ve got to keep that ticking over and buzzing for us because it’s a sleeping giant the local community here.

“We are close to Wigan and a part of the borough and I think for Super League and rugby league in general in this country, Leigh winning games is great for the sport and for people looking outside in to see an underdog doing well.”