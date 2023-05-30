Ex-Super League and NRL star Corey Norman set to join UK club

FORMER Super League and NRL star Corey Norman is set to join a UK club this afternoon.

Norman, who last played in Super League with Toulouse Olympique in 2022, has been plying his trade in the French Elite One Championship with Lezignan but the mercurial playmaker is set to make a return to the northern hemisphere with the London Broncos.

The capital club has hinted at the announcement at 4pm today, listing Norman’s previous clubs with the Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and Toulouse all listed – as well as the Queensland Maroons in Australia’s most prestigious State of Origin clash.

Big news incoming… Come back at 4pm for the announcement! 🤩 #WeAreLondon 🏉 pic.twitter.com/gOmHMQWf1J — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) May 30, 2023

The Broncos have already signed former Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare as the capital club looks to improve on their poor 2022 Championship showing.