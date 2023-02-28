Adrian Lam on potential new Leigh signings, being approached by players and what Wigan man Joe Shorrocks can bring to the Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has had his say on the club potentially making more signings for the 2023 Super League season.

Two games in and Lam has added Wigan Warriors forward Joe Shorrocks to his squad – a man whom he coached in his spell as Wigan boss.

In light of that arrival, the Leigh head coach has spoken very highly of Shorrocks and what he can bring to his squad.

“Joe Shorrocks has arrived at our club to start a two-week loan,” Lam said.

“We are very grateful to have him on board and we will see how he fares up at training.

“He’s a great athlete and a great person and more importantly I’ve watched hims since he was 14 or 15 in the Wigan system.

“He’s played a massive part of the success of the Wigan juniors. I love him because he’s as fit as anyone in the competition but he’s also very skilful.

“His ability to work hard within the group can set standards for everyone. He’s a player that can help the group improve.

“It’s one thing when we don’t have the biggest squad in Super League but when you add to quality like this we are in a good position.”

In terms of potentially adding more new blood, Lam reveals there is space with the club previously being linked to the likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

“We have one of the smallest squads in Super League. We have been approached by a number of players but we are very picky and choosy about who we want in our squad.

“There is still room there on the salary cap.”

One man who will come back into the Leopards squad to face Hull KR on Friday will be Edwin Ipape.

“Edwin Ipape should be added to the squad, he’s highly likely to play.”