The five largest attendances of the Super League season so far as Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC impress

THERE has been an incredible excitement amongst the rugby league fraternity for the 2023 Super League season and that has been more than proved in the attendance numbers.

Just two weeks in and records have been broken and set, not least that of Hull FC’s opening fixture against Castleford Tigers which saw 15,383 supporters flock to the MKM Stadium to break an 18-year record.

It is also interesting to note that in the top five attendances of the Super League 2023 season so far, Leeds Rhinos make the list twice, as do Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos 18-22 Hull FC

16,140 at Headingley on Friday 24th February with over 1,400 Hull FC fans

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

15,383 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday 19th February – Hull’s biggest opening attendance since 2005 and their biggest attendance for six years.

Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield Trinity

12,306 at the DW Stadium on Friday 24th February

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

11,082 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday 16th February

Castleford Tigers 6-24 St Helens

10,042 at the Jungle on Sunday 26th February with over 2,000 St Helens fans in attendance