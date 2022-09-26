Adrian Morley pays tribute to fellow Hall of Fame inductees

Four Rugby League greats will soon be inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame, while a new version is to be launched for the women’s game.

Great Britain and Wales legends Clive Sullivan and David Watkins are joined by two of the best players from the Super League era, Andy Farrell and Adrian Morley in taking the number of players in the Men’s Hall of Fame to 32.

The first three players to be inducted into the women’s Hall of Fame are Lisa McIntosh, Brenda Dobek and Sally Milburn, all of whom went on the successful tour of Australia in 1996.

The Hall of Fame was inaugurated in 1988 and is now run by the charity Rugby League Cares.

“I’m obviously delighted,” said Morley, who is the first frontrower to be included.

“People have described it as the biggest accolade in Rugby League. The players in it are absolute legends. It’s an incredible honour and it feels great to be the first prop.

“I’m made up to be inducted with Andy, because he was my international captain, and it’ll be great to catch up with him at the dinner. I only met Dai once, at Wembley, but as a Salford lad, I know all about what he did. Obviously, I didn’t know Clive, but I toured with Anthony on two occasions. Clive is a legend of our sport and in Hull.”

Anthony Sullivan played for Hull KR and St Helens and said of his dad, who scored a memorable length-of-the-field try in the World Cup Final 50 years ago, “My dad would be really proud. I grew up with rugby – they were our weekends. I was a couple of weeks old when I went to my first game!

“Wembley in 1980 is always going to stick with me – the sense of occasion and my dad winning. The final replay for Hull in 1982 at Elland Road was great too. I also have fond memories of seeing him coach at Doncaster and running out at Oldham. It’s nice that this coincides with the World Cup and the 50th anniversary of his famous try.

“But my endearing memory of my dad is how others speak about him as a character rather than a rugby player. That’s always stayed with me more than his deeds on the field.”

McIntosh captained the 1996 Lionesses who beat the Jillaroos by two matches to one in their Ashes series.

“I’m still in shock!” she said.

“The three of us are still pinching ourselves. We know it’s a great honour to be the first women in there. It sets a precedent for women coming through, and it’s also something for the younger generation to aspire to.”

The seven players will be inducted into their Hall of Fames at a dinner in Wigan on 27 October.

Men’s Hall of Fame: Billy Batten, Brian Bevan, Billy Boston, Alex Murphy, Jonty Parkin, Gus Risman, Albert Rosenfeld, Jim Sullivan, Harold Wagstaff (all inducted in 1988); Neil Fox (1989); Vince Karalius, Roger Millward, Tom van Vollenhoven (2000), Eric Ashton, Douglas Clark, Ellery Hanley, Martin Hodgson (2005); Lewis Jones, Martin Offiah, Garry Schofield, Mick Sullivan (2013); Willie Horne, Malcolm Reilly (2014); Shaun Edwards, Albert Goldthorpe (2015); Andy Gregory, Derek Turner, Johnny Whiteley (2018); Andy Farrell, Adrian Morley, Clive Sullivan, David Watkins (2022).

Women’s Hall of Fame: Brenda Dobek, Lisa McIntosh, Sally Milburn (2022).

