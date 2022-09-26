Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley now primed for England

Tara-Jane Stanley is looking ahead to a third World Cup with England after winning the Woman of Steel award last week.

Fullback Stanley became the fourth winner of the award for her performances in helping York City Knights win the League Leaders’ Shield and reach the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

But her attention will quickly turn to the World Cup, as she is expected to be named in Craig Richards’ squad for the tournament when it is announced this (Monday) afternoon.

“It’s been a great season, but it definitely isn’t over,” said Stanley, who saw off competition from York team-mates Sinead Peach and Hollie Dodd, plus Georgia Roche of Leeds Rhinos and St Helens pair Amy Hardcastle and Jodie Cunningham, for the Women of Steel.

“We’re all a bit nervous until we get the call from Craig, but after playing in the last two World Cups in 2013 and 2017, I’m so excited about having the chance to play in a third – especially at home in England.”

The Women’s Super League Awards were held at Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of the men’s Grand Final, with Leeds’ Lois Forsell winning Coach of the Year after leading her side to Grand Final victory over York.

Teenage forward Dodd missed out on the Woman of Steel but did secure the Young Player of the Year award to claim a Knights double.

Michelle Davis, of the Warrington Wolves team promoted to Group One, was recognised as the league’s leading points scorer while Featherstone Rovers’ Charley Blackburn was the top tackler.

BWSL Awards 2022:

Woman of Steel – Tara-Jane Stanley (York City Knights)

Young Player of the Year – Hollie Dodd (York City Knights)

Coach of the Year – Lois Forsell (Leeds Rhinos)

Top Points Scorer – Michelle Davis (Warrington Wolves)

Top Tackler – Charley Blackburn (Featherstone Rovers)

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.