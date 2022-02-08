Adrian Morley to take part in epic Rugby League Cares fundraising challenge

British Rugby League’s most capped international player, Adrian Morley, is the latest sporting legend to confirm his place on the charity Rugby League Cares’ epic fundraising challenge, the UK Red Empire State 500.

The UK Red Empire State 500 is a 520-mile largely off-road bike ride from the spectacular Niagara Falls through New York state to the iconic Central Park in Manhattan.

Over six memorable days, the riders will follow the historic Erie Canal and Hudson River, taking in sections of the Appalachian Trail and seeing small-town America up close and personal from the saddle.

“I’m really looking forward to what is going to be an incredible experience,” said Adrian, who now works in recruitment.

“I’m not a regular cyclist so the UK Red Empire State 500 is going to be a tough challenge for me, which is a big reason for me to be involved.

“However, the driving force for me is the chance to raise funds for Rugby League Cares, a charity which does so much valuable work in Rugby League communities.”

Rugby League Cares has reserved four places on the Empire State 500 for members of the public to ride alongside the Rugby League legends on this amazing adventure.

Riders will fly out to the USA on Friday June 3 and spend Saturday at Niagara, visiting the famous waterfalls and acclimatising ahead of the grand depart on Sunday morning.

Over the next six days, the riders will cycle through the ancient tribal lands of the indigenous North Americans, pass through Amish communities and meet native New Yorkers.

Riders will then spend the weekend exploring the Big Apple before returning home on the evening of Sunday June 12.

If you would like to support RL Cares by sponsoring Adrian on the UK Red Empire State 500, you can do so via his dedicated JustGiving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adrian-morley3

If you’d like to join Adrian on the trip of a lifetime and require more details, please contact john.ledger@rlcares.org.uk or catherine.maddy@rlcares.org.uk

