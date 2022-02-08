St Helens and Catalans Dragons announce squads for Super League opener

The squads are in for the opening game of the 2022 Super League season, with St Helens and Catalans Dragons set to hand debuts to a number of new signings for their Grand Final rematch.

Saints are only missing Regan Grace through injury, with the winger expected to spend the first month of the season on the sidelines with a bicep problem.

Curtis Sironen is included in their 21-man squad and could make his debut for the club, having missed their only pre-season fixture against Leigh Centurions last month.

Will Hopoate, Joey Lussick and Konrad Hurrell are all in line to make competitive debuts for the Saints, but fellow signing James Bell is absent from the squad.

The Dragons could hand out three debuts of their own, with all of their trio of new signings named in Steve McNamara’s squad in the shape of Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May and Dylan Napa.

Catalans are only set to miss Arthur Mourgue with an ankle injury which should see him absent for the first couple of months of the campaign.

The match kicks off the new season at 8pm on Thursday from St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell.

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Hudson, 9 Micky McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.