Agar backs Rhinos prospect to thrive

Richard Agar has backed Max Simpson to thrive in Leeds Rhinos’ first-team squad after the young centre was handed a four-year contract.

Simpson, 17, has been promoted from the academy to the senior squad and awarded the number 28 shirt vacated by Corey Hall’s move to Wakefield Trinity.

The former Kippax junior was first brought to Leeds as a scholar in 2019 and has now joined fellow 2021 academy graduates Jack Sinfield and Oli Field in Agar’s first-team set-up.

“Max is another product of our pathways system,” said the Rhinos head coach. “He’s an extremely dedicated young man, with some real natural centres skills about him.

“His performances through scholarship and academy have been strong. His development through our system has been rapid and we expect he will thrive in a full time environment.”

Simpson said: “I have been striving for this for a number of years since I joined the scholarship and it is amazing to be joining the first team squad.

“I have been a Rhinos fan since I was a child and watched the golden generation of players in so many Finals, hopefully I can play my part in more success in the future for the club.”

