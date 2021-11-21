Success or failure never far for Rowley

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley has been in the game long enough to know how fickle fortunes can be.

It has been an interesting few years for Salford on the field, enjoying immense success under Ian Watson with an extraordinary run to the Super League Grand Final in 2019 and then a Challenge Cup final date at Wembley the following year.

Last season was less kind to the Devils as Richard Marshall took charge and was unable to come close to the same heights, resulting in his exit after an 11th-placed finish.

Now former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack boss Rowley is in the hot seat, having spent the past few years in various other backroom roles at the AJ Bell Stadium.

He acknowledges the potential that Salford have demonstrated over recent seasons but believes no club is ever too far away from a great high or low.

“All teams have a one in 12 chance so the odds aren’t bad, aren’t they?” said Rowley of Super League. “You can be two or three players away from success, failure or glory.

“Recruitment and culture are two key things in rugby and that’s our job now, to get a handle on that. We’re never far away from success or failure.”

Watson found success but Rowley, having seen the most glorious final years of his spell at close hand, says there is no great secret to those achievements.

“What Ian did was create a perfect storm,” said the new Red Devils boss. “They had a lot of players who were either peaking, getting towards the end of their career and having an Indian summer, or being given a second chance and played for him.

“All those ingredients combined can create a pretty powerful weapon. And then throw in – whether it was a stroke of luck or genius – Jackson Hastings coming on board, probably the key to everything and the bit of class that every team needs.”

