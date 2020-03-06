Agar believes Toronto have enough to avoid relegation

Richard Agar believes Toronto will avoid relegation after seeing his Leeds side pulverise the winless Wolfpack.

The Rhinos moved to the top of Super League with an 11-try rout at Headingley, rampaging to a 66-12 win.

It was a sixth straight defeat for Toronto, who are currently conceding an average of more than 35 points per game.

However, Agar still thinks the Wolfpack have enough quality to stay up.

“They’re having it tough for a whole host of reasons,” Agar said.

“It would have been a tough night for them tonight, but we felt coming into it that it was a dangerous game. I thought defensively it’s by far and away the worst they’ve defended. I’m still going to stick my neck out and say I reckon they’ve got enough wins in them, I do see that in them.”

Agar was also complimentary of his side’s performance, but insisted it was too early to suggest the Rhinos were back after four straight wins.

“Some of the tries we scored were great to watch really.

“We’ve got a big month coming up, we play Catalans away, Saints, Cas, then a home game. We’re going to get some fairly strong challenges I reckon over the next three weeks, it’s a long season, but having our backsides handed to us like we did in round one, our ability to stick together and the evolution of what we’re doing with the ball has been really positive for us.

“We’re in a good spot after five rounds, but there’s a long way to go.

“I still think you need to judge us over the long-term. We have got a positive squad, a lot of positive guys in there that work hard and support each other. They understand what we require to play within our club and systems and are full of encouragement too. Some setbacks will come but I’m confident that we have a group of guys that will weather some setbacks along the way.”