Agar named Leeds Rhinos head coach

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the appointment of Richard Agar as the club’s head coach.

Agar has signed a twelve-month rolling agreement to stay with the Rhinos is a contract similar to the one Brian McDermott had during his stay with the club.

Since taking over midway through the season, Agar has overseen steady improvement which has seen the Rhinos move away from relegation and end the season seventh.

“The manner in which he has conducted himself this season, during very challenging circumstances, has shown us that he is the right man for the job,’ Kevin Sinfield said.

“We are fortunate to be able to call upon one of the most experienced coaches in the game and importantly someone who knows our players and understands the potential for this group of young men.”

Agar added: “It was important for me when I took charge during the season that I was able to effect change on the squad. This group have struggled over the past few years and there was no point in me becoming Head Coach unless I could have a positive impact.

“However, having worked with the group and seen the potential particular of our young players in the first team and academy squads, I believe we are set for some exciting times in the future and I will be honoured to play my part in this.”