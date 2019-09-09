Halifax sign Catalans winger Jodie Broughton

Halifax have confirmed the signing of Jodie Broughton.

The Catalans winger has signed for the West Yorkshire club in what is a coup for Simon Grix’s side ahead of 2020.

Broughton, who has spent the entirety of his career in Super League, boasts an impressive try-scoring record, scoring 122 tries in 198 career appearances.

He is Fax’s second confirmed signing for next season, joining Widnes halfback Tom Gilmore in joining the club.

“I was really impressed with the ambition of the club,” he said.

“They’re trying to build something special and after watching things like the Challenge Cup semi-final I knew I wanted to be a part of that.

“I get along really well with some of the guys there already, so fitting in shouldn’t be a problem, I’m looking forward to helping this team push for a top-five finish in 2020.”