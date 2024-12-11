Agent of Super League-linked halfback set to approach club over surprise move

THE agent of Super League-linked halfback Jock Madden is set to approach the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the hope of securing a surprise move.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the 24-year-old’s management will hold talks with the Rabbitohs’ boss Wayne Bennett as Brisbane Broncos’ Madden looks for a new role.

It comes off the back of Brisbane’s capture of halfback Ben Hunt from NRL rivals St George Illawarra Dragons which has pushed Madden down the pecking order at Red Hill.

Despite signing a new deal just last season, Madden is deemed surplus to requirements as Broncos boss Michael Maguire has the likes of Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Billy Walters and Josh Rogers at his disposal.

Earlier this week, The Daily Telegraph reported that Super League was ‘an option’ for Madden but an NRL deal is thought to be his first priority.

The 24-year-old made 15 appearances for the Broncos in 2024, but head coach Michael Maguire appears willing to let him go given the plethora of playmakers at Red Hill.

