NRL club led by ex-St Helens boss “looking at several high profile Super League props”

NRL club, Dolphins, who are led by former St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf, are reportedly “looking at several high profile Super League props”.

That’s according to Australian-based, The League Scene, which has claimed that, due to the retirement of Jesse Bromwich and the ageing of Kenny Bromwich and Mark Nicholls, the Dolphins are looking to the northern hemisphere.

And with Woolf’s connection to Super League, the NRL’s newest franchise are scouting the competition over here.

The League Scene said: “Getting some word from the UK that the Dolphins are looking to England to bulk up their forward pack. With Jesse Bromwich retiring and Kenny Bromwich and Mark Nicholls approaching the end of their careers. Kristian Woolf is looking at several high profile Super League props.”

Woolf led Saints to three Super League Grand Final triumphs in a row, as well as one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

So could the Tonga international boss look to his former side Saints for a new prop? Matty Lees is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season, along with fellow enforcer Morgan Knowles.

Warrington Wolves pair Zane Musgrove and Paul Vaughan are also out of contract next year, as is Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone.

