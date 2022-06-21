Aidan Sezer among several Leeds Rhinos boosts as squads named for St Helens clash

Aidan Sezer has been named in Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad for Thursday’s Super League trip to St Helens.

The halfback has been sidelined for almost three months with a groin injury but could finally make his return this week.

His return is one of several pieces of encouraging news in Rohan Smith’s squad selection, with James Bentley also returning following a ban.

Matt Prior is named in the squad despite picking up a sternum injury playing for the Combined Nations All Stars against England.

Max Simpson also comes into contention as Alex Mellor, Jack Broadbent – now on loan at Featherstone Rovers – and Corey Johnson drop out the squad.

Jack Walker (hamstring), Tom Briscoe (ankle) and Morgan Gannon (concussion) remain sidelined alongside the suspended Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha.

St Helens make only one change to their squad as James Bell sits out the Leeds clash after picking up a one-match suspension.

Josh Simm replaces him in Kristian Woolf’s 21-man selection, with Mark Percival (knee) and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (face) out of action for a little longer.

Saints are also without Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Matty Foster (knee) with long-term injury issues, while Sione Mata’utia completes a ban.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Totally Wicked Stadium, Thursday 8pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 26 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 29 Dan Hill.

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 28 Max Simpson, 33 Zak Hardaker.