Brett Hodgson confirms Josh Reynolds’ imminent departure from Hull FC

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has confirmed that halfback Josh Reynolds is to be released from the club.

The Australian joined Hull from Wests Tigers for the 2021 season but has struggled with injuries and form since signing.

Reynolds, 33, is contracted until at least the end of the season but talks have taken place for an immediate release.

“There’s been a conversation with Josh and his management from our club,” said Hodgson.

“We’re at the stage where we’re in discussions to reach a mutually beneficial deal for both parties. We’ll know a bit more over the next 48 hours.”

Hodgson addressed why he believed Reynolds, a veteran of more than 150 NRL games, had not been a success at the MKM Stadium.

“I think Josh lost a bit of confidence after some injuries and I don’t believe he was playing his best footy,” said the Hull FC boss.

“It’s a very tough sport. You have to be playing your best footy to maintain your position.”

Hodgson added that he would look on the market for a replacement for Reynolds.