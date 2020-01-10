Aidan Sezer named new Huddersfield Giants captain

Huddersfield Giants have named Aidan Sezer as the club’s new captain.

Sezer, the club’s first-ever marquee player after joining from NRL Grand Finalists Canberra Raiders, takes the role from Leroy Cudjoe as the centre focuses on returning to action from a long-term injury.

“He’s our on-field general and that’s what we brought him here for,” head coach Simon Woolford said.

“Since we brought him in, the impact on the group has been amazing and has made him the natural candidate. He’s a leader on and off the field – which is vital when considering your captain

“I had a good chat with Leroy and he supports the decision. He wants to focus on getting fit to play and recovering to make an impact in 2020 and we both felt that he didn’t need the distraction of the captaincy.”

It’s been a privilege to Captain my hometown club for the last few years and it’s something I will never forget. I’d like to congratulate Aiden on the captaincy, he’s a great leader who has the support of everyone at the Club. Looking forward to a successful 2020 👊🏾 https://t.co/Rmszt1wqD5 — Leroy Cudjoe (@Elroy_cudj) January 10, 2020

Sezer added: “I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to captain the Giants and have the belief from a great bunch of lads and the coaching staff.

“I feel being a good captain takes selflessness and performance. With these two attributes you can lead effectively.”

“I’m now excited about the year ahead, relishing the prospect of being halfback and captain at the Giants, hopefully I can do the badge proud and we as a club can have a good 2020.”