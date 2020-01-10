Red Star Belgrade declare intent to enter RFL league structure in 2021

Red Star Belgrade have confirmed they will apply to enter the RFL league system next year, subject to finding investment.

The Serbian club, who played in last year’s Challenge Cup for the first time, say their management have voted unanimously in favour of applying to enter League 1 in 2021.

In a statement, the club said: “Red Star Belgrade have held general discussions and believe there is strong potential for our bid once it is formally submitted.

“As part of our charter, we will outline the following to our fans and members:

“We will only submit an application once we have what we believe is sufficient investment and sufficient membership to show that we are a club with a long-term future.

“Upon the submission, the RFL will then review our submission, conduct all relevant due diligence and seek a vote of the existing clubs in the RFL structure.”

They continued: “If you want Rugby League to expand, we are a club who seek to grow the game by investing in players and infrastructure in Serbia.

“Our rules as a club will require consistency and minimum numbers of Serbian players in our squad and in our game day lists.”