Akauola to miss Challenge Cup semi-final

Sitaleki Akauola will sit out Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC after receiving a two-match ban for a dangerous throw in their defeat to Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

As well as missing the Wolves’ trip to Bolton, the front-row forward won’t play against Castleford on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ritchie Myler will miss Hull FC’s visit to Headingley after receiving a one-match ban for tripping. And Kenny Edwards, who has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Giants in recent weeks, misses Catalans’ visit to Salford after he was banned for one game for foul and abusive language at a match official.

Ben Jones-Bishop and Romani Naverrete both received cautions for striking with their knees.