Smith re-signs with London Broncos

Morgan Smith has signed a new two-year contract with London Broncos.

The halfback signed with the Broncos from Warrington for the start of 2019 and regularly plays in the halves alongside Jordan Abdull.

“I have really enjoyed my time here at London Broncos and when I was given the chance to sign again I jumped at the chance,” said Smith.

“I came here for the opportunity to play regularly and that has been the case. I have to thank Danny Ward and Jamie Langley for giving me my chance here and I hope I have repaid their faith in me.”

“I took to the capital pretty quickly to be honest and the lads and staff here are great for anybody coming here as you are made to feel at home very quickly. A lot of us are in the same boat, being away from home, and there is a real togetherness which helps immensely.”

“I would like to thank the fans here in London too as they welcomed me in very early on. They are a really passionate group down here and make themselves heard whether home or away.”