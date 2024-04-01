Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Rivals Round

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Castleford Tigers 6-26 Leeds Rhinos
Lachlan Miller excelled defensively in the first half and offensively in the second.
3 pts Lachlan Miller (Leeds)
2 pts Joe Westerman (Castleford)
1 pt Sam Lisone (Leeds)
Hull KR 34-10 Hull FC
Tyrone May was at the heart of everything Hull KR did well, picking Hull’s defence apart in a rampant opening half in which the game was won.
3 pts Tyrone May (Hull KR)
2 pts Niall Evalds (Hull KR)
1 pt Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)
St Helens 12-4 Wigan Warriors
Alex Walmsley delivered another devastating performance, making more metres than any other player on the field and laying the platform for the winning try.
3 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)
2 pts Morgan Knowles (St Helens)
1 pt Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)
Warrington Wolves 24-32 Catalans Dragons
If Jordan Abdull is fit and in this form all season, Catalans will be in contention for the Super League crown.
3 pts Jordan Abdull (Catalans)
2 pts Tom Johnstone (Catalans)
1 pt George Williams (Warrington)
Salford Red Devils 32-22 Leigh Leopards
Apart from scoring 16 points, Marc Sneyd was also impressive kicking from hand and prompting his team.
3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)
2 pts Ryan Brierley (Salford)
1 pt Umyla Hanley (Leigh)
London Broncos 6-26 Huddersfield Giants
Tui Lolohea’s moments of quality with the boot – and also ball in hand – were too hot to handle for London.
3 pts Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield)
2 pts Adam Swift (Huddersfield)
1 pt Lee Kershaw (London)
