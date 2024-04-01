Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Rivals Round

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Castleford Tigers 6-26 Leeds Rhinos

Lachlan Miller excelled defensively in the first half and offensively in the second.

3 pts Lachlan Miller (Leeds)

2 pts Joe Westerman (Castleford)

1 pt Sam Lisone (Leeds)

Hull KR 34-10 Hull FC

Tyrone May was at the heart of everything Hull KR did well, picking Hull’s defence apart in a rampant opening half in which the game was won.

3 pts Tyrone May (Hull KR)

2 pts Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

1 pt Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

St Helens 12-4 Wigan Warriors

Alex Walmsley delivered another devastating performance, making more metres than any other player on the field and laying the platform for the winning try.

3 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

2 pts Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

1 pt Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

Warrington Wolves 24-32 Catalans Dragons

If Jordan Abdull is fit and in this form all season, Catalans will be in contention for the Super League crown.

3 pts Jordan Abdull (Catalans)

2 pts Tom Johnstone (Catalans)

1 pt George Williams (Warrington)

Salford Red Devils 32-22 Leigh Leopards

Apart from scoring 16 points, Marc Sneyd was also impressive kicking from hand and prompting his team.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Ryan Brierley (Salford)

1 pt Umyla Hanley (Leigh)

London Broncos 6-26 Huddersfield Giants

Tui Lolohea’s moments of quality with the boot – and also ball in hand – were too hot to handle for London.

3 pts Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield)

2 pts Adam Swift (Huddersfield)

1 pt Lee Kershaw (London)

