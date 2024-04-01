NRLW expansion continues with new clubs to join Rugby League’s premier women’s competition

THE NRLW will expand to twelve teams in 2025 as the women’s game down under goes from strength-to-strength.

New Zealand Warriors will return to the competition, having withdrawn four years ago due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on travel.

Meanwhile Canterbury Bulldogs will make their debut, becoming the sixth Sydney club in the NRLW.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said: “This is an exciting moment for the Women’s Premiership, as we continue to build on the momentum built from previous seasons.

“The return of the Warriors is an important strategic boost for the women’s game in New Zealand, while the Bulldogs are adding the final step to their program after years of strong investment in the women’s game.”

The 2024 season, which begins in July, will feature the same ten clubs as last year, including reigning champions Newcastle Knights, for whom England international Georgia Roche is a key player.

The competition now operates on a full-time basis, with the minimum salary this year set at AU$34,000 (£17,500). Every match is televised in Australia under a broadcast deal with Nine Network.

“The women’s game has gone to another level with the skill level and quality of the games being extraordinary. This is evidenced by the popularity of the NRLW competition,” said Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys.

“Last year over a million viewers tuned in to watch the NRLW Grand Final, and we are looking forward to an even bigger and better competition in 2025.”

