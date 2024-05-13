Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 11

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Warrington Wolves 20-8 Hull KR

Toby King was lethal, especially in the first half.

3 pts Toby King (Warrington)

2 pts George Williams (Warrington)

1 pt Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Castleford Tigers 4-60 St Helens

Jack Welsby was a class apart, scoring two tries and setting in motion a host of others with his smart running game, while Matty Lees produced an immense 80-minute shift.

3 pts Jack Welsby (St Helens)

2 pts Matty Lees (St Helens)

1 pt Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Leigh Leopards 40-12 Salford Red Devils

Brad Dwyer was in fine form around dummy-half and had an energetic game behind his pack.

3 pts Brad Dwyer (Leigh)

2 pts Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

1 pt Tom Amone (Leigh)

Huddersfield Giants 6-48 Wigan Warriors

Bevan French was at his masterful best in attack, including two tries, two assists, seven tackle busts and 209 metres.

3 pts Bevan French (Wigan)

2 pts Liam Marshall (Wigan)

1 pt Kaide Ellis (Wigan)

Catalans Dragons 26-0 Leeds Rhinos

Mike McMeeken pulled a disjointed Dragons side together from loose-forward with another commanding performance.

3 pts Mike McMeeken (Catalans)

2 pts Arthur Mourgue (Catalans)

1 pt Tom Johnstone (Catalans)

London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC

Jarred Bassett showed how lethal he can be, if he is given more than scraps of possession.

3 pts Jarred Bassett (London)

2 pts Ugo Tison (London)

1 pt Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,430 (May 13, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.