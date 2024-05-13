Top try, goal and point scorers in Super League and WSL

SUPER LEAGUE

Tries

1 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 12

2 Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 11

3 Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) 10

4 Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9

5 = Peta Hiku (Hull KR) 8

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 8

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 8

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards) 8

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 8

Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 8

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 8

Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 8

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 38

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 36

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 34

4 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 32

5 = Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 28

Mark Percival (St Helens) 28

Points

1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 88

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 82

3 Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 74

4 = Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 72

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 72

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Tries

1 = Leah Burke (St Helens) 7

Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors) 7

Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors) 7

4 = Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors) 5

Emma Kershaw (York Valkyrie) 5

Goals

1 Emma Knowles (Wigan Warriors) 25

2 Ruby Enright (Leeds Rhinos) 19

3 Faye Gaskin (St Helens) 13

4 Tara Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) 7

5 Tally Bryer (Featherstone Rovers) 6

Points

1 = Ruby Enright (Leeds Rhinos) 50

Emma Knowles (Wigan Warriors) 50

3 Faye Gaskin (St Helens) 30

4 = Leah Burke (St Helens) 28

Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors) 28

Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors) 28

