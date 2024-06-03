Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 13

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Huddersfield Giants 24-18 Hull FC

Herman Ese’ese gave his best Super League performance to date, bullying Huddersfield down the middle in defeat.

3 pts Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

2 pts Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield)

1 pt Luke Yates (Huddersfield)

St Helens 24-12 Catalans Dragons

Jack Welsby was at the heart of everything Saints did well, breaking the line multiple times and setting up two of his side’s four tries.

3 pts Jack Welsby (St Helens)

2 pts James Bell (St Helens)

1 pt César Rougé (Catalans)

Warrington Wolves 18-19 Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith played with a cool head and had his hand in many crucial moments.

3 pts Harry Smith (Wigan)

2 pts Josh Drinkwater (Warrington)

1 pt Bevan French (Wigan)

Hull KR 12-0 Leigh Leopards

Kelepi Tanginoa had a massive impact on the game all evening.

3 pts Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

2 pts Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

1 pt Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

Leeds Rhinos 32-4 Castleford Tigers

Playing the entire 80 minutes in the second row, 20-point Rhyse Martin was imperious, making eleven metres per carry and being impeccable with his goalkicking.

3 pts Rhyse Martin (Leeds)

2 pts Brodie Croft (Leeds)

1 pt Sam Lisone (Leeds)

Salford Red Devils 34-4 London Broncos

Marc Sneyd was quiet in the first half, but he came to the party in the second half and had a hand in four tries.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Tim Lafai (Salford)

1 pt Joe Mellor (Salford)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 13 points)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 20 (+3)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 12

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 10

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 10 (+3)

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 10 (+1)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 10 (+3)

Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 9

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 9

Niall Evalds (Hull KR) 9 (+1)

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 9

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 9

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 9

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 9

