Super League Round 13 Attendances: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR impress

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?
St Helens 24-12 Catalans Dragons
11,088 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Huddersfield Giants 24-18 Hull FC
4,102 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night
Wakefield Trinity 56-0 Dewsbury Rams – Championship
5,862 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 18-19 Wigan Warriors
12,181 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Hull KR 12-0 Leigh Leopards
Sell-out (approx. 10,500) at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday evening
Leeds Rhinos 32-4 Castleford Tigers
14,529 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening
Salford Red Devils 34-4 London Broncos
2,843 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
