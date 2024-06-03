Super League Round 13 Attendances: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR impress

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?

St Helens 24-12 Catalans Dragons

11,088 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 24-18 Hull FC

4,102 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 56-0 Dewsbury Rams – Championship

5,862 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 18-19 Wigan Warriors

12,181 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Hull KR 12-0 Leigh Leopards

Sell-out (approx. 10,500) at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday evening

Leeds Rhinos 32-4 Castleford Tigers

14,529 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening

Salford Red Devils 34-4 London Broncos

2,843 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast