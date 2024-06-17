Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 14

HERE’S who got Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match.

Castleford Tigers 8-10 Wigan Warriors

Cain Robb was magnificent for Castleford and was harshly sinbinned.

3 pts Cain Robb (Castleford)

2 pts Bevan French (Wigan)

1 pt Sylvester Namo (Castleford)

Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield Giants

Tyrone May dominated the game throughout with his kicks and direct play.

3 pts Tyrone May (Hull KR)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Warrington Wolves 14-25 Salford Red Devils

Not for the first time this season, Marc Sneyd had a match on his boot.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Nene Macdonald (Salford)

1 pt Deon Cross (Salford)

Hull FC 18-10 Leeds Rhinos

Jordan Lane was outstanding for the hosts, being involved in everything Hull did well.

3 pts Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

2 pts Jake Trueman (Hull FC)

1 pt Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Catalans Dragons 2-10 Leigh Leopards

Tom Amone has been immense through good and bad times for Leigh this season and his consistent and relentless drive throughout this match carried the Leopards to a landmark win.

3 pts Tom Amone (Leigh)

2 pts Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

1 pt Michael McIlorum (Catalans)

London Broncos 6-52 St Helens

James Bell was a devastating force with ball in hand.

3 pts James Bell (St Helens)

2 pts Daryl Clark (St Helens)

1 pt Moses Mbye (St Helens)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 14 points)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 23 (+3)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 12 (+2)

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 12 (+3)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 12

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 12 (+2)

Tyrone May (Hull KR) 11 (+3)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 11 (+2)

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 10

James Bell (St Helens) 10 (+3)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 10

